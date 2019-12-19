Annie Laurie Willis, 86, of Danville, Va., passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born Annie Laurie Motley on February 17, 1933, she was the daughter of Bertha Wilkinson and Lindsey B. Motley. She grew up in the Glenwood Community. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Hughes. Annie Laurie is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Earl Willis; two sons, Berry Willis and wife, Clover, and Sid Willis and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Shannon Edwards, Andrea Fleming and Jake Willis; along with three great- grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Snead of Charleston, S.C.; numerous nieces and nephews. She was of the Baptist faith, raised in Moffett Memorial Church and was currently a member of North Main Baptist Church. Annie Laurie was active in various ministries within the church. She was retired from the City of Danville after 34 years of service. She was a former member of the Danville Jaycettes; having served as president and recipient of the Outstanding Jaycette Award. She loved spending time in the kitchen and hosting socials. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, on 2 p.m. at Moffett Memorial Baptist Church with the Reverend Fred Unger officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Townes Funeral Home from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and other times at the residence, 162 Dunmore Avenue. Family request in lieu of flowers, donations to be made to Liberty Hospice, 2943 Riverside Drive, Suite E, Danville, VA 24541. Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Willis family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
