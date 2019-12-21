Alice (Jean) Luttrell Williamson Alice (Jean) Luttrell Williamson, age 89, formerly of Milton, N.C., went home to meet Jesus on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was in born Cedar Bluff, Va., to the late Margaret Boothe and the late Theodore R. Luttrell on August 25, 1930. Alice is survived by her daughters, Wanda Scruggs and husband, Tim and Cynthia Diehm and husband, Dieter; her sons, Danny Williamson and wife, Kathy, John B. Williamson and wife, Joyce; her sister, Charlotte Leonard; eight grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, John B. Williamson Sr., one sister, two brothers, and one grandson. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel with Henry Moose officiating. A visitation will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the same location. Interment to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Williamson family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

