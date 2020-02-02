Tommy Lee Williams, 64, of Providence, N.C., passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home. There will be no formal funeral service. He was a native of Reidsville, N.C. and was the youngest of the Williams triplets. He was a son of the late George Wilson Williams and the late Frankie Teague Altland and had lived in Providence, N.C. since 2011. A retired employee of Corning Glass in Danville, Va., he was a veteran of the U.S. Navy from 1973 till 1976 where he served aboard the USS America. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George G. Williams and sisters, Linda Joyce Garner and Elizabeth Ann Bailey Survivors include his wife, Shelia Lewis Williams of the home; his children, Jason P. Williams (Wendy) of Reidsville, Jessica W. Doran (Tadd) of Waxhaw, Taylor L. Williams of Asheville; step-children, T.J. Ashburn (Beth) of Pelham, Shannon Franklin (Clint) of Gibsonville; sister, Terri W. Setzer of Reidsville; brother, Tony L. Williams (Rose) of Roxboro; brother-in-law, Paul Lewis Jr. (Kim) of Reidsville; sister-in-law, Cindy L. Ulma of Pelham; beautiful grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. Also, his good buddy, Dean Wray (Go Carolina Tarheels). Memorials can be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be made to www.cittyfh.com.
Williams, Tommy Lee
To plant a tree in memory of Tommy Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.