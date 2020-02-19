Cornelia Lewis Williams, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born on March 21, 1934, to the late Lura Hooker Lewis and the late Ernest Lewis in Danville, Virginia. Cornelia was a member of State Line Baptist Church, and she worked as a housekeeper for Piney Forest Health. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Williams of Danville, Virginia; her son, Tony Williams of Gastonia, North Carolina; and her grandchildren, Joni Michelle Williams and Eddie Williams. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at State Line Baptist Church with the Reverend Bob Thurman officiating. A visitation will take place one hour prior at the same location. Interment will follow at the Hooker Family Cemetery across from Stateline Baptist Church. The family will be receiving guests at other times at the home of Shirley Horsley, 815 Holland Rd, Danville, Virginia, 24541. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Williams family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Service information
Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
State Line Baptist Church
651 Holland Rd.
Danville, VA 24541
651 Holland Rd.
Danville, VA 24541
Feb 20
Funeral
Thursday, February 20, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
State Line Baptist Church
651 Holland Rd.
Danville, VA 24541
651 Holland Rd.
Danville, VA 24541
