Mrs. Cathy Ann Douglas Williams, of Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the SOVA Health in Danville, Va. She was born in Danville, Va., on September, 19, 1978, and was 41 years old. She was the daughter of Melvin R. Douglas and the late Joyce Mclain Douglas. She was of the Pentecostal faith. Mrs. Cathy Ann Douglas Williams is survived by her husband, Steve Williams of Danville, Va.; one brother, Jerome Douglas and wife, Susie, of Danville, Va.; her father, Melvin R. Douglas of Richmond, Va.; one nephew, William Moore; and one niece, Sharon Douglas. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For memorials, please consider a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be directed to: www.powellfunerealinc.com. Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home, Inc. and Powell Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.

