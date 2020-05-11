Mrs. Cathy Ann Douglas Williams, of Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the SOVA Health in Danville, Va. She was born in Danville, Va., on September, 19, 1978, and was 41 years old. She was the daughter of Melvin R. Douglas and the late Joyce Mclain Douglas. She was of the Pentecostal faith. Mrs. Cathy Ann Douglas Williams is survived by her husband, Steve Williams of Danville, Va.; one brother, Jerome Douglas and wife, Susie, of Danville, Va.; her father, Melvin R. Douglas of Richmond, Va.; one nephew, William Moore; and one niece, Sharon Douglas. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For memorials, please consider a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be directed to: www.powellfunerealinc.com. Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home, Inc. and Powell Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.
MOST POPULAR
-
Farlow, Mary Elene Williams
-
Police: Danville wreck sends one to hospital; another charged with driving under the influence
-
Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 772 to 22,342; Danville adds a case
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia localities can set stricter restrictions once state begins phased reopening
-
Patrick County woman wore her mask and gloves, kept her distance — and contracted COVID-19 anyway
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.