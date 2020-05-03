Charles "Charlie" Frederick Wille V, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the age of 20. He was born on May 27, 1999, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Charlie is survived by his father, Kenneth Conrad Sheetz; his brothers, Joseph Taylor, Jason Sheetz, and Elijah Sheetz; his sister, Madison Taylor; his grandfather, John Taylor; and was very much loved by his aunts, uncles, coworkers at Food Lion, and his good friend Shawn. He was predeceased by his parents, Misty Taylor Hernadez and Charles Frederick Wille IV; and by his grandmothers, Cheryl Taylor and Teresa Wille. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family and close friends only at Highland Burial Park with Pastor Robert Herrin officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to The Suicide Prevention Lifeline (https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate/). Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Due to recent events, and in compliance with the government mandate, we must limit the number of visitors and service attendants to 10 people at this time. If you would like to stop by and pay your respects to the family, you are still welcome to do so.
