Michael Lee Wilkes Sr. Michael "Mike" Lee Wilkes Sr., of Dry Fork, Va., passed away at his residence on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the age of 71. He was born on April 6, 1948, to the late Hazel Shelton Wilkes and the late Charlie T. Wilkes in Pittsylvania County, Va. He was married to Jeanette Wilkes, who survives, of the residence. Michael worked as a mechanical operator at Goodyear Tire for over 36 years. Prior to that time, he proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Museville Christian Church. In addition to his wife (soulmate), Michael is survived by three daughters, Cindy Lloyd (Larry) of Vernon Hill, Va., Stacey Arnn (Beau) of Danville, and Sonya Brooks of Tucson, Ariz.; a son, Lee Wilkes (Tina) of Danville; two sisters, Faye Kirks and Bonnie Holley; and three grandchildren, Shawn Lloyd, Taylor Aaron, and Clay Arnn. In addition, he is survived by two special cousins, Carroll Shelton and Tracey Wilkes; as well as his best friend, "Bella". The family would like to extend a special thank you to the many friends and neighbors for the many acts of kindness and compassion shown to Michael and the family. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Mt Hermon Chapel, with the Rev. Ronnie Tote, officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the memorial service from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. At other times the family will receive friends at the residence. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Dry Fork Volunteer Fire Department, 4860 Dry Fork Rd, Dry Fork, VA 24549, or Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4585 Dry Fork Rd, Dry Fork, Virginia. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Service information
Mar 18
Visitation
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
12:30PM-1:45PM
12:30PM-1:45PM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA 24540
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA 24540
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 18
Memorial Service
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA 24540
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA 24540
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
