Dorsey Owens Wiley Jr., transitioned to eternal rest at his home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, while sitting in his favorite chair watching television. Dorsey Jr. as everyone called him was born on May 6, 1943, in Danville, Virginia, and moved with his parents to Caswell County in 1953. He was baptized at Blackwell Baptist Church at an early age, and a veteran of the United States Air Force where he worked as a flight mechanic during the Vietnam era. In 1968, Dorsey Jr., married Ann Forestene Griffin, two daughters, Tanya and Zoi were born from that union. Dorsey Jr. had various careers working as a lineman for Duke Power, as a police officer and detective for Eden, North Carolina Police Department and ending his career as a successful car salesman and sales manager at Danville and Martinsville, Virginia Toyota. Dorsey Jr. enjoyed traveling, playing pinochle, golfing, and was a member of Danville Masonic Lodge. After retirement, Dorsey moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina to live near his eldest daughter and granddaughter. Dorsey Wiley Jr. was predeceased by his parents, Dorsey Sr. and Mattie Pinnix Wiley of Caswell County; a sister, Lily C. Wiley of Newton Massachusetts; and a brother, Rudolph Prentice Wiley. He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Tanya Wiley-Brown (Dorrel) of Winston Salem, North Carolina, and Zoi Dionne Wiley of New York, New York; a sister, Andrea Wiley Bigelow (Troy) of Huntsville, Alabama; five brothers, Walter (Brenda) of Roanoke, Virginia, Ricardo (Vicky) of Hampton, Virginia, Elliott (Rosalyn) of Cockeysville, Maryland, Bernardo (Delores) of Blairs, Virginia, and Kenneth of Roanoke, Virginia; a granddaughter, Taliyah Z. Brown; a goddaughter, Ellen Morgan (Rex) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; his former wife, Diane Mims of Danville, Virginia, along with a host of in-laws, nieces, grand nieces, nephews, grand nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing and family visitation will be held for Dorsey Wiley, Jr., at Blackwell Funeral Home, 1331 Main St., Yanceyville, North Carolina, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life for Dorsey Wiley, Jr., is Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101, viewing at 11 a.m. and service at 12 p.m. Dorsey Owens Wiley Jr. will be buried with Military honors Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Salisbury North Carolina National Cemetery at 12 p.m. Condolences for the family may be sent to Tanya Wiley Brown, 1959 N. Peacehaven Rd., #275, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
