August 24, 1927 - May 29, 2020 Helen Wright Wiles, 92, of Ringgold, Va., departed this life to her new home in Heaven on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was home, with those she loved, surrounding her. Her family was blessed for many years by her loving heart and gentle soul. Mrs. Wiles was born in Danville, Va., on August 24, 1927, to the late Joseph and Naomi Wright. She married Melvin S. Wiles on May 8, 1944, and enjoyed almost 70 years of marriage before his death in 2014. Mrs. Wiles retired from Corning Glass in Danville. She was a charter member of the Corning Retirement Club. She was a member of the Tabernacle for many years. Working and serving during Vacation Bible School had been one of her great joys. For many years Mrs. Wiles enjoyed quilting. She made special quilts for each of her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Wiles is survived by four children, to cherish her memory Nancy W. Goad, Ken Wiles (Linda), Linda G. Wiles (Tee), Mike Wiles (Tammy); two brothers, Bobby G. Wright and Steve Wright; ten grandchildren, Mac Goad (Myra), Mel Goad (Donna), Todd Isom (Sandy), Chris Wiles (Kristen), Brian Wiles (Melissa), Michael Wiles, Kevin Isom (Phillipa), Katherine W. Tortorella (James), Leslie Rust (Marty) and Amanda Wiles. She is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and spouse, Mrs. Wiles was predeceased by sisters Geraldine Wright and Carolyn W. Brincefield, a brother, Jack Wright and a grandson, Tyler Isom. the Rev. Danny Campbell and the Rev. Joey Bray will be officiating the graveside service that will be held at Highland Burial Park at 1 p.m., on Monday, June 1, 2020. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Due to recent events, and in compliance with the government mandate concerning Covid-19, friends are invited to visit the family at the residence. If you would like to stop by the funeral home and pay your respects, you are still welcome to do so. If attending the graveside service, all attendees are reminded to wear a face mask. "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose." Romans 8:28 (NIV) Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel 3995 Franklin Turnpike
+1
+1
Service information
Jun 1
Graveside
Monday, June 1, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Highland Burial Park
3049 North Main Street
Danville, VA 24540
3049 North Main Street
Danville, VA 24540
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.