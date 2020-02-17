Emma Frances White Stroud Wiles, 85, of 213 Rocky Lane, Danville, Va., died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at home after declining health the past few years. Ms. Wiles was born in Danville, Va., on October 27, 1934, a daughter of the late Boliver "Jack" White and the late Virginia White. She spent most of her life in Pittsylvania County and Danville, Va. She was a graduate of Brosville High School and was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church in Ringgold, Va. She is survived by three children, Sandra Stroud Smith (Rodney) of Danville, Va., Stephen Stroud (Dawn) of Bristol, Va., and Suzanne Shelton (Dorsey) of Danville, Va.; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by seven brothers and sisters, Kenneth White (Christine), James White (Donna), Carl White (Sherry) Ann Chism (Herman), Nancy Satterfield (Don) Brenda Bass (Terry) and Linda Moore (Jerry), all of Ringgold, Va. and Danville, Va. She was predeceased by brother, Bernard White and sister, Carolyn White. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Rev. Winston Crichlow and the Rev. Joe Bryant officiating. Interment will follow the service in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Wiles family. Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
Feb 18
Visitation
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
12:30PM-1:45PM
12:30PM-1:45PM
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
