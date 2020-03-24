Wanda Lee Vaughan Widener, 74, of 2177 Horseshoe Road, Danville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Wanda was born in Pittsylvania County, Va. on November 15, 1945 a daughter of the late James Franklin Vaughan Sr., and Annie Laurie DeMott Vaughan. Wanda was a homemaker and worked for Belk-Leggett for 16 years. She was a member of Shermont Baptist Church. On September 17, 1966, she married Tommy H. Widener, who survives of the residence. Survivors also include her two daughters, Marie W. McCraw, and husband, Billy, Laurie Ann W. Wilson, and husband, Wesley; a sister, Emma Ann Jones; two brothers, Billy Vaughan, and wife, Clara, Harry Vaughan; and four grandchildren, Christian Harris (Erin), Preston McCraw, Olivia McCraw and Will McCraw. She is also survived by her two best friends, Brenda Jones and Alma Gammon; and her beloved dog, Roxie. She was predeceased by three sisters, Shirley V. Christian, Joyce V. Summerlin, Decima V. Wright; and a brother, J.F. Vaughan Jr. A private graveside will be held at Danville Memorial Gardens. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Widener family.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
UPDATE: Danville man in his 40s is first case of COVID-19 in region; he's in isolation at Sovah Health-Danville
-
Northam orders Virginia schools closed for rest of the school year, outlines new rules for businesses
-
Goodyear shutting down operations until at least April 3
-
Danville teacher charged with striking student with ruler at Head Start facility
-
219 in Va. have tested positive for COVID-19 as governor issues another plea for residents to practice social distancing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.