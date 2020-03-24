Wanda Lee Vaughan Widener, 74, of 2177 Horseshoe Road, Danville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Wanda was born in Pittsylvania County, Va. on November 15, 1945 a daughter of the late James Franklin Vaughan Sr., and Annie Laurie DeMott Vaughan. Wanda was a homemaker and worked for Belk-Leggett for 16 years. She was a member of Shermont Baptist Church. On September 17, 1966, she married Tommy H. Widener, who survives of the residence. Survivors also include her two daughters, Marie W. McCraw, and husband, Billy, Laurie Ann W. Wilson, and husband, Wesley; a sister, Emma Ann Jones; two brothers, Billy Vaughan, and wife, Clara, Harry Vaughan; and four grandchildren, Christian Harris (Erin), Preston McCraw, Olivia McCraw and Will McCraw. She is also survived by her two best friends, Brenda Jones and Alma Gammon; and her beloved dog, Roxie. She was predeceased by three sisters, Shirley V. Christian, Joyce V. Summerlin, Decima V. Wright; and a brother, J.F. Vaughan Jr. A private graveside will be held at Danville Memorial Gardens. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Widener family.

