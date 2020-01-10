Patricia Casey "Patty" Whitten Patricia Casey "Patty" Whitten departed this world peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Fla., at the age of 78. Patricia is survived by her adult children, John and wife, Mary Jo (grandchild, Makayla), James and wife, Eileen (grandchildren, Mandolin and Luke), Candice and husband, Paul Jernigan (stepgrandchild, Andrew), Josiah and wife, Meghan (grandchildren, Olivia, Lillian, and Emma); stepchildren, Karen, Robin, and Edward; sister, Denise Casey Kahn and her husband, Ralph Kahn (nieces, Catherine and Barbara, nephews, Leonard and Michael). She was preceded in death by husband, Charles A. Whitten Jr.; and son, Charles Whitten III. Patricia's rescue pets, Buster and Maggie have been taken in by her children as she wished. Patricia was born in Niles, Ohio in 1941 to parents Ethel (Fluckiger) Casey and John Casey who preceded her in death. She graduated from McKinley High School and attended Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Warren, Ohio, where she graduated in 1962 with her nursing degree. She practiced as a nurse prior to ending her career to raise their family, ultimately in Danville, Va., and later in Sarasota, Fla. After her husband's death, Patricia lived in The Villages of Florida and ultimately retired to West Palm Beach, Fla. with family. Patricia's children remember her as a kind and generous mother who instilled in her children the love of nature and animals. She always made them the center of her attention and never met a person or creature she didn't call friend. A funeral is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Bushnell National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to any local animal shelter/rescue or wildlife rescue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.