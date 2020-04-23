Ronald Kenneth White Sr., of 305 Skylark Dr., Danville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the age of 81. He was born on July 30, 1938, to the late Rachel Barksdale White and the late Walter M. White Sr. in Pittsylvania County. He is survived by his wife, Nannie Robertson White. Ronald attended Southside High School. After 22 years of service in the United States Army he retired. During his tenure Ronald proudly served in the Vietnam War as a cook. Papa, as he was fondly called was preceded in death by his parents and his only beloved brother, Walter M. White Jr. He was a member of Jones Chapel Baptist Church. In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by his daughters, Dionne W. Hawkins of Dinwiddie, Va., Nicole W. Toomer (Larry) of Danville, Va., and Erica L. White of Upper Marlboro, Md.; his sons, Ronald Kenneth White Jr. (Jenny) of Danville, Va., and Michael L. White of Burkeville, Va.; his sister-in-law, Joyce White; nephew, Reginald White both of Washington, D.C.; niece, LaMonica White of Durham, N.C.; and grandchildren, Brittany W. Scott, Whitney, Ronald III and Charity White, Glenn Hawkins Jr., Asia and Wesley Toomer; and a host of other nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Brud Perry officiating. If you wish to pay respects to Mr. White, you may do so Thursday, April 23, 2020, from 12 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the White family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Due to recent events, and in compliance with the government mandate, we must limit the number of visitors and service attendants to 10 people at this time. If you would like to stop by and pay your respects to the family, you are still welcome to do so.
Service information
Apr 24
Graveside
Friday, April 24, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Highland Burial Park
3049 North Main Street
Danville, VA 24540
3049 North Main Street
Danville, VA 24540
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
