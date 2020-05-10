On Friday, May 8, 2020 our precious Mama, Peggy Payne Wells, went home to glory to await the resurrection by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born June 5, 1934 in Dry Fork, Va. She was the daughter of the late Harry Payne and Gertrude Payne. While attending Whitmell Farm School, she married Randolph Norman Wells on September 6, 1950. She is survived by a sister, Marie George, and predeceased by a brother, Harry Melvin Payne. In addition to her husband of 1135 Franklin Turnpike, she is survived by her three cherished children, Cathy W. Rutledge (Dennis) of Danville, Va., Norman P. Wells (Teresa) of Hillsborough, N.C., and Melody Wells-Fowler (Barry) of Greensboro, N.C. She embraced her children's spouses as her own, as well as a special adopted family member, Pegi Taylor. Also surviving is her loving granddaughter, Ashley Harper (Danville), whom she said was more like a daughter than a granddaughter. She also had three special grandsons, Joshua Lynch (Abby) of Danville, Colton Wells of Durham, N.C. and Austin Wells of Nashville, Tenn. Mama was also blessed with five great-grandchildren, Gray Lynch, Sawyer Lynch, Collins Lynch, Lilyan Harper, and Huntston Harper. Always an impeccable home maker, she also had a rewarding career as a dental assistant. Her children and all who encountered her were blessed by the moral standards she taught and lived by. Mama was a member of Malmaison Primitive Baptist Church for 63 years. She was very dedicated to her faith and her Church family. It was her life. She loved entertaining her Church family and opened her home to all who traveled from far distances. She was loved and respected by everyone who met her. She displayed her moral and spiritual character and abundant love on a daily basis. We are truly the most blessed and thankful children to have had a Mother like her. A graveside service to honor the life of Mrs. Wells will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Highland Burial Park, Danville, Va. In adherence with government guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is requested by those attending the service. Memorial donations may be made to Malmaison Primitive Baptist Church, c/o David Pittman, 1012 Bennett Cir., Keeling, VA 24566. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
