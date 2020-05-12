Melvin Leroy Wells, of Dry Fork, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the age of 66, after a brief battle with illness. He was born on May 25, 1953, to the late Mary Oakes Wells and the late Alvin Wells in Pittsylvania County. He was married to his loving wife, Elaine Wells, who survives, of the residence. It was evident to all that knew him, Melvin loved his family dearly and especially his girls. Melvin was a member of Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church. Out of his love for Jesus he served his church in the Music Ministry, as a Greeter, and in the Men's Ministry. He was a self-employed painter for many years, and most of his former customers valued his honest and meticulous work. In addition to his wife, Melvin is survived by his daughter, Charity Talbott (Michael); sisters, Lorraine Holley (Frank) and Connie Hardy; brothers, Jimmy Wells (Anita) and Bobby Wells; as well as granddaughters, Alexis Paduano and Oaklyn Talbott. He also leaves behind numerous family members and friends. A drive-in funeral service for Mr. Wells will be held at Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Gerald Kelly officiating. Due to recent events, and in compliance with the government mandate, social distancing is encouraged. If you would like to stop by and pay your respects to the family, you are still welcome to do so. Visits to the family will take place at the residence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church Benevolent Fund, 3612 Dry Fork Rd, Dry Fork, VA 24549. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
+1
+1
Service information
May 13
Funeral Service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church
3612 Dry Fork Rd.
Dry Fork, VA 24549
3612 Dry Fork Rd.
Dry Fork, VA 24549
