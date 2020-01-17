Hilda Smith Weddle, age 94, of 257 Michaux Road, Cascade, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at UNC Rockingham Health Care. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A meal will be held immediately following the service at Willis Memorial Baptist Church. A private family burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens on Monday. Mrs. Weddle was born on February 15, 1925, in Pittsylvania County, the youngest daughter of the late Floyd Stephen Smith and Sallie Seymour Smith. She lived in Cascade her entire life and was retired Postmaster of Cascade and Charter member of Willis Memorial Baptist Church. She was preceded in death along with her parents, by her husband of sixty-nine years, Joe Alden Weddle, whom she married on December 4, 1946; five brothers, Irving "C.I." Smith, Bartley Smith, Eugene "Gene" Smith, Thomas "Tom" Smith, and Floyd William "Bill" Smith ; and four sisters, Vergie Smith, Catherine Smith Robertson, Mary Smith Heslep and Jettie Smith Taylor. Survivors are daughter and son-in-law, Joan Weddle Whitt and Bobby Whitt, of Raleigh; granddaughter, Shannon Thompson Oliver and great-grandson, Andrew "Drew" Oliver, of Holly Springs, N.C., and many nieces and nephews. Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be made to Willis Memorial Baptist Church, 5212 Cascade Road, Cascade, VA 24069. Online condolences offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
Weddle, Hilda Smith
