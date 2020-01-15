Mr. Joseph Leonard Webb Sr., 84, of Bassett, Virginia entered eternal rest Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born April 22, 1935 in Carol County, Virginia. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, James Webb. Mr. Webb is survived by his two sons, Joey Webb Jr. and Jerry Webb; grandchildren, Brylee Webb and Tyler Webb; great-grandchild, Carter Taylor; and a special friend and caregiver, Carol Webb. Mr. Webb served in the Army and was a hard-working man that enjoyed talking to people and always there to lend a helping hand. He had over 30 years of trucking experience with Roy Stone and also 12 years as a business agent for Teamsters Local 22. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Collins Funeral Home chapel from 12 until 1 p.m. Service will be at 1 p.m. immediately following with Elder Jamie Hancock officiating. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park. Online memorials may be made at CollinsMckeeStonefuneralhomebassettcom.
