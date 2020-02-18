Mr. William Clayton Webb Jr., age 55, of Dry Fork, Virginia, passed on Tuesday, February 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born on July 5, 1964, to the late William Clayton Webb Sr. and Evonne S. Webb, who survives. Mr. Webb worked at Clayton Homes as a service technician and was a faithful member of Sandy Creek Baptist Church. Mr. William C. Webb is survived by his children, Dustin Clayton Webb of Danville, Dawn Nicole Webb (fiancé, John Kingery) of Dry Fork; grandson, Dustin Clayton Webb Jr.; granddaughter, Summer Rayne Webb; brother, Ronald Lee Webb (Rebecca); nieces and nephews, Ryan Webb, Robert Webb, Riley Webb, Amanda Brookman, Bobby Harlan Brookman, Sandi Jones; brother-in-law, Glynn Brookman (Connie); mother-in-law, Mary Cox; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Taylor. In addition to his father, William Clayton Webb Sr., Mr. Webb was predeceased by his loving wife, Lillian Christine Brookman Webb. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Swicegood Funeral Home with Dr. Charles Scearce officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. At other times, the family will be at the residences of his brother-in-law, Glynn Brookman, 2988 Whitmell School Rd., Dry Fork, Va., and the residence of his mother, Evonne S. Webb, 1615 Halifax Rd. Danville, Va. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Webb family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
