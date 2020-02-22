CHATHAM, Va. Ruth Fox Watson, 92, formerly of Chatham, Va., entered into rest on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Danville, Va. Ruth was born on November 14, 1927, in Pittsylvania County, the daughter of the late T. Bernard Fox and the late Ruby Adkins Fox. Ruth was married to the late Ferrell James Watson Sr. She was predeceased by her son Ferrell James (Jimmy) Watson Jr. Ruth was a loving, devoted daughter, taking care of her ailing mother Ruby at home. When Ruby became a resident of Roman Eagle, she visited her daily for nine years. Ruth was a homemaker known to her family for her cooking, especially her delicious chocolate pie. She was a member of Weal Presbyterian Church and Chatham Presbyterian Church. Ruth was a member of Order of the Eastern Star Virginia, Morgan Johnson Chapter No. 44 in Chatham, Va. Ruth retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation after 27 years of service. Survivors include her sister, Betsy F. Riddle; nephews, Joe Riddle and Wayne Riddle; niece, Dianne Nelson all of Kansas; sister-in-law Muriel Watson, Rocky Mount, Va.; plus nieces, nephews and cousins including Tom Self, her guardian since 2013. Per Ruth's request, there will be no visitation, only graveside services will be conducted on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 3 p.m. at The Fox Family Cemetery, Hudson Circle, Chatham, Va. (3 1/2 miles West on Callands Road from Chatham) In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Patient Activities Department, Roman Eagle Rehab & Health Care Center, 2526 North Main St., Danville, VA 24540. The family would like to thank previous home caregivers, Brenda, Holley, Jewell, and Vickye for their service to Ruth. The Rev. Mikel Pugh, Mittie Lou Edmonds and Calvin Daniel for their continued support. A special thank you to the staff and the East Wing of Roman Eagle for the care Ruth received during her residency. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Watson family.
