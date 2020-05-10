Debra Jean Fallen Watkins, formerly of Danville, Virginia, left her earthly home for her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Debra was born on June 19, 1950, to the late Waverly Fallen and Gertrude L. Fallen. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving mother, Gertrude Fallen; a devoted daughter, Arethia Childs of Newport News, Virginia; a loving son, Robert Watkins of Providence Forge, Virginia; one brother, Cordell Fallen (Marsha); two sisters, Melinda Fallen of Washington, D.C., and Retha Wilson (Barry) of Danville, Virginia; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, aunts, nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. Services and internment will be private due to Covid-19. Funeral Services have entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home Incorporated 3314 Roanoke, Avenue Newport, VA 23607.

