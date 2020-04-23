Josephine Victoria Wasiluk, age 73, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Sovah Health, Danville. She was born on May 26, 1946, in Hoya, Germany, to the late Malanka Z. Wasiluk and the late Josef M. Wasiluk. Jo graduated from VCU with a Masters of Education in Special Education degree. Jo devoted her career to teaching public school children with learning disabilities in Richmond, Axton, and Henry County for over 30 years. Even as a retiree, Jo continued teaching. She educated parishioners preparing for First Communion at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for over ten years. She was commissioned a Parish Catechist in 2011 and served as a volunteer of the church funeral committee and various others. Jo was also a member of her local Retired Teachers Association. In her free time, Jo loved to read and was a member of the Friends of Brosville-Cascade Public Library. Jo was known for keeping touch with friends on social media and traveling to visit others. Jo is survived by three sisters, Cindy Watts of Martinsville, and Natalie and Susie Wasiluk, both of Richmond; a brother, Richard Wasiluk of Martinsville; a beloved nephew, Second Lieutenant Tyler R. Watts, stationed in Oklahoma; and her dog, Cleo. Jo exuded kindness and love to her friends and family and remained a servant to her community throughout her life. Jo will be missed tremendously by all who knew her. A memorial service is planned for a later date that will be determined after the quarantine is lifted. The family suggests that any donations in Jo's memory be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 540 Central Blvd, Danville, VA 24541. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Wasiluk family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
