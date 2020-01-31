On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, Ivan Washington peacefully transitioned from humanity into everlasting. He was born on May 18, 1988, in Danville, Va., to Irving and Arleen Washington. He was a graduate of Langston High School in Danville, Va. Ivan, affectionately known as "E-Money", was a lovable, genuine friend to all that knew him. He was a goal oriented man with aspirations to become an electrician and also a student of theology. Being a determined spirit, if he put his mind to do it, it was done! Ivan was preceded in death by three grandparents. He is also now reunited once again with his only brother, Jerrod Washington. Ivan leaves to cherish his memory, along with his loving parents, two sisters, Arketa Washington and Lashanda Washington; aunts, Constance Taylor, Iola Kemp, Renea Buie, and Robin Kemp; uncle, Alfred Washington; one niece, Jerniya Washington; two nephews, Zerrod Washington and Lincoln Blankenship; three very special cousins, Jason Grant, Leeangelo Jones, and Montez Murphy; and a host of other relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed by his brotherhood, "The Woodside Crew". A wake for Ivan Washington will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Thee Apostolic Remnant Church, 738 North Main Street, Danville, VA 24540. Graveside services for Ivan Washington will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Highland Burial Park 3049 North Main St. Danville, VA 24540. Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 447 Old South Main Street, Danville, VA 24541. The Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., Funeral Director, (434) 799-9262 or (804) 732-5959. Email condolences to www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Washington, Ivan
