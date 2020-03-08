Frederick "Rick" E. Warth, an artist who loved the beach, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Having been raised in Savannah, Georgia, Rick welcomed everyone he met with a joyful hospitality and charitable spirit. He was quick to say that strangers were only friends he hadn't yet met and he daily lived this philosophy by embracing each person who crossed his path. Whether at Atlantic Beach gathering shark teeth and sea shells for his grandchildren or baiting a line during a trip with his beloved wife, Roberta, who adored fishing (Rick loved eating seafood, not catching it), Rick's passion was people. During his childhood, Rick Warth became fascinated with the lives of the American Indians who had inhabited Talahi Island where he lived and after attending the Savannah College of Art and Design, he became an expert in Indian artifacts. Most recently, Rick curated a large collection of American Indian relics retrieved from his excursions in the middens and mounds of the Lowcountry and in the tobacco fields and woodland streams of Virginia. Because of his great love for family and friends, Rick lived a beautiful life, full of happiness and grace. He is predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth Buist and Frederick Warth, an esteemed artist in the South. Rick is survived by his devoted wife, Roberta Scott Warth, whom he cherished and adored. His amazing children and grandchildren will miss him, Heather Marie Warth and her son, Andrew Esqueda, of Nevada, Elizabeth Gatewood Adkins and her daughter, Maggie E. Adkins, Tyler Gatewood and his wife, Whitney (Motley) Gatewood and their children, Elise, Nathan, and Evelyn Gatewood, Christopher Warth and his daughter, Naomi Warth, and Cassie Warth and her son, Scotty Martin, all of Virginia. Rick is survived by three brothers, two sisters, numerous nieces and nephews, and by hundreds of people in Chatham, Virginia who dearly loved him. Even though this separation was tragic and sudden, whenever we hear a song by Emerson, Lake, and Palmer or see an episode of Ancient Aliens or down a great shot of Tequila or rest our eyes in a nap, we will think of Rick in that moment and be grateful for the time we had with him. He was the most precious human being we knew. A Celebration of Rick Warth's life will be held at a location and date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made to any loved charity in Rick's name. Papa Fred, you will be missed. Until we see you again.
