Charlie Earl Warren, 80, of 261 Walk Lane, Sutherlin, Va., passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at SOVAH Health, Danville, Va. Born on July 21, 1939, in Sutherlin, Va., he was the son of the late Hugo Vitella and Roberta Wright Warren. He was married to Elizabeth Mitchell Warren, who survives. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. The family is aware there are many friends who would like to attend but due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, the family would like to encourage you to leave your memories and condolences online at www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Warren family.
