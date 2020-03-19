Leroy Warner, 88, of 683 Berryman Avenue, Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at SOVAH Health, in Danville, Va. Born on December 26, 1931, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Benjamin and Ola Withers Warner. He was married to Elersia "Doll" Adams Warner, who survives. The family will receive friends at the residence of his daughter, Michelle Covington (Bryant "Keeta") at 108 Nor Dan Dr., Danville, Va. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with Pastor Mathew Wilson, Eulogist. Interment will follow in the Danville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 4 until 8 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Warner family.

Service information

Mar 20
Funeral Service
Friday, March 20, 2020
1:00PM
New Peaceful Zion Apostolic Church
501 Industrial Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
