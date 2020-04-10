REIDSVILLE, N.C. Ms. Vera Poteat Ware, of 328 Link Rd., Reidsville, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 . Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak a viewing will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home and 3 until 7 p.m. in the McLaurin Funeral Home Chapel in Reidsville, N.C. with a limited of ten people at a time. Private Graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in the Evergreen Memory Gardens Hwy 158 W. Reidsville, N.C. Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home Yanceyville, NC.
To plant a tree in memory of Vera Ware as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
