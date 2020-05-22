Carolyn Gauldin Ware, 73, of 1300 Ringgold Rd., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Carolyn was born in Danville, Va., on November, 11, 1946, a daughter of the late Jesse Ernest Gauldin and Minnie Mae Walker Gauldin. Carolyn was the Bookkeeper for Walter Ware Plumbing and was an active member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was well known for her chocolate pies and banana puddings. On April 6, 1963, she married, Walter Carlton Ware, who survives of the residence. Survivors include her four children, Carlton Ware, Jeff Ware, Joanie W. Littleton (Johnny), and Jessica W. Quisenberry (Tim); three brothers, Kenneth, Irvin, and Leonard Gauldin; a sister, Linda Gauldin; six grandchildren, Michael Chattin (Kimmie), Ethan Ware, Madison W. Seamster (Joe), Carter, Tanner and Parker Quisenberry; and two great-grandchildren, James Paul Seamster and Huntley Kate Chattin. She was predeceased by four brothers, Jesse, Luther, Hubert, Ernest Gauldin; and six sisters, Pauline Ketchem, Frances Meeks, Gladys Sparks, Mamie New, Gloria Adkins, and Delores Crabb. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with the the Reverend Myron Bruce officiating. The family will be at the residence, 1300 Ringgold Rd., Ringgold, VA 24586. The family suggest that memorial donations be made to Ringgold Vol Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 10 Ringgold, VA 24586 or to First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1810 N Main St., Danville, VA 24540. The family would like to thank the staff of Commonwealth Hospice, especially Danielle Henderson and Phyllis Haas. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Ware family. Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
