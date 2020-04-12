Mr. John Eric Ward, age 101, died on Friday, April 10, 2020, at SOVAH-Danville after a decline in health. Mr. Ward was born in New Orleans, La. on June 14, 1918, a son of the late Robert Blumer Ward and Alexine Fourcade Ward. Mr. Ward was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the United States Army. Mr. Ward had worked at Sears and Corning for many years before opening his own upholstery and awning business. He was married to the late Sarah Lena James Ward who died who died Mary 11, 1994. Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two sons, John Eric Ward Jr. and Michael Francis Ward. Mr. Ward is survived by his brother, Thomas Ward of New Orleans, La.; three grandchildren, Hannah Davis of Chatham, Eric Ward III of Fla. and David Ward of Danville. Also surviving are three great-granddaughters. A private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery with Father Jonathan Goertz officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Virginia Army National Guard Honor Guard. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is respectfully serving the Ward family. Online condolences may be directed www.townesfuneralhome.com.
