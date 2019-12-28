Cynthia Talley Ward Cynthia Talley Ward passed away at her home on Wednesday, December, 25, 2019. She was born on February 27, 1925, in Danville, the daughter of the late John Holland Talley and Beulah Fitzgerald Talley. She was predeceased by her husband and forever love, Charles William Ward; and her sisters, Doris Talley Landrum and June Talley Gilbert Kiser. She is survived by her four daughters, Cynthia Ward Kendlinger (Al), Susan Ward Hobbs (Tommy), Carolyne Ward Smith (Bill), and Martha Ward Boykin; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Ward graduated from George Washington High School and attended Stratford and Averett College. She was a lifelong member of Main Street Methodist Church where she served on the Board of Trustees and as church treasurer for many years. She worked as office manager of Abercrombie Oil Company and later for Dr. John C. Simpson. She never stopped learning. She enjoyed reading, oil painting, gardening, and cooking; but music was her greatest love. The family will receive friends at Townes Funeral Home, Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2 until 4 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Highland Burial Park on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Ward family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
