William Thomas Walton of Vernon Hill, Va., passed away on January 21, 2020. He was born in Pittsylvania County, on March 1, 1932, and was 87 years of age. He was the son of the late Wade Norman Walton and the late Helen Dunn Walton. He was married to the late Frances Davis Walton. He was a member of Mt. Tabor and loved his Lord, his church and lived it to the fullest every day. He was also an avid hunter, fisherman and baseball fan, especially the Baltimore Orioles. William Thomas Walton is survived by one son, Michael B. Walton and wife, Carol, of Keeling; three sisters, Dorothy W. Motley of Vernon Hill, Carolyn W. Simpson of Vernon Hill, and Frances W. Hastings of Blairs; one brother, Norman B. Walton of Vernon Hill, and a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home Chapel with the Pastor Lee Harris and the Rev. Carl Burger officiating. Burial to follow at Halifax Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, one hour prior to the service at Powell Funeral Home and other times at the home of Michael and Carol Walton. The family wishes to thank the staff of Roman Eagle Nursing Home for their kindness shown to him while under their care. For memorials please consider Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, 2141 Mt. Tabor Rd., Keeling, VA 24566. Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com. Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.
Walton, William Thomas
Service information
Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
1:00PM-1:45PM
Jan 24
Funeral Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
2:00PM
Powell Funeral Home Chapel
