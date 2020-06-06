Ruby Finch Nuckols Walton, 95, of 500 Kerns Church Road Sutherlin, Va., went home to be with the Lord Thursday, June 4, 2020. Ruby was born in Pittsylvania County, Va., on January 16, 1925, a daughter of the late Dillard H. Finch and Beatrice Atkinson Finch. Ruby worked for Pittsylvania County Schools where she was a secretary for Dan River Elementary and Middle Schools. Ruby was a member of Kentuck Baptist Church. Ruby was first married to Randolph Meade Nuckols, later she married Julian Wade Walton, who survives of the residence. Survivors also include two daughters, Carolyn N. Borgwardt and Margaret Nuckols-Currence (Joe); a sister, Jane F. Jones; four grandchildren, Joshua L. Borgwardt (Jeanna), Sarah B. Joyner (Jesse), Brooke A. Currence, and Joanna C. Eagan (Tim); and three great-grandchildren, Kezzie, Annie, and David. She was predeceased by six sisters, Jewell F. Lewis, Christine F. Long, Emily F. Lewis, Rachel F. Durham, Beatrice "Pug" Finch, and a brother, D. H. Finch, Jr. The family would like to express special thanks to Patty Dodson, Denise Ore, Shannon Lloyd, Julie Hill, Jennifer Arnold, Lisa Austin, and Ashley Jordan, who provided loving care to Ruby. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. Allen Mahan. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Walton family.

