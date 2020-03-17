Mr. Michael Andrew Waller, 62 of Macon, Georgia, formerly of Gretna, Virginia, departed this life Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Macon, Georgia. Born on January 1, 1958, in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late Pearl Jackson Waller. Mr. Waller was a veteran of the United States Army and was of the Baptist Faith. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Dianne Waller of Columbus, Georgia; two sons, Michael Waller Jr. and Brandon Waller, both of Columbus, Georgia; one daughter, Kywana Waller of Columbus, Georgia; two brothers, Larry Waller (Faye) of Gretna, Virginia, and James Waller of Dillwyn, Virginia; two sisters, Minister Dianne Jennings (Paul) of Gretna, Virginia, and Linda Walker of Martinsville, Virginia; four grandchildren; two devoted friends, Brenda Smith of Macon, Georgia, Henry Miller of Gretna, Virginia, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside rites will be conducted on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Minister Dianne Jennings, eulogist and military rites by Altavista Memorial Post #36. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. with the family being present from 6 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
