Ralph Russell Wall Ralph Russell Wall died peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Ralph, 86, lived each day praising God, loving his wife and children, and spoiling his grandchildren. Ralph was an avid sports fan, but baseball and softball was in his blood. He played softball until his mid-sixties and cheered the Danville Braves to many victories. After serving in the United States Army, he met and married his wife of 60 years, Nancye Ann Vernon. Finally settling in Danville, he retired from Southern Railway/Norfolk Southern in 1996 after 36 years of service. Ralph was one of nine sons to the late Odus B. and Affie B. Waters Wall. He was also predeceased by seven brothers, China, John, Glenn, Owen, Lloyd, Wayne, and an infant. In addition to his wife, Ralph is survived by two daughters, JeNise Wall of Danville, Va., and Theresa Ficalora (Mike) of Raleigh, N.C.; his son, Stacey Wall of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; three grandchildren, Brittney Plowman, Lesley Plowman, and Christopher Ficalora; and his brother, Earl Wall (Sybil) of Casar, N.C. He also leaves behind his church family of Central Blvd. Church of God. As they mourn with us, we ask that memorials be made to the Children's Ministry of Central Blvd. Church of God, 235 Hairston St., Danville, VA 24540. Due to restrictions in place from the COVID-19 epidemic there will be a memorial service at Central Boulevard Church of God at a later date. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Wall family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

