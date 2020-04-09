Tony Walker Tony Joe Walker, 73, of 328 Ridgecrest Dr., Danville, Va., died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer. Tony was born in Danville, Va. on October 3, 1946, son of the late Charlie Lee Walker and Rowena Mae Fuller Walker. He retired from the United States Army after 21 years of service and then went to work as an account manager in marketing until his retirement. He was a member of the Disabled American Veteran. On June 18, 1966, he married Kathy Mathes Walker who survives of the residence. In addition to his wife, Tony is survived by son, Tony Walker Jr. of Dover, Del.; daughter, Catheryne Walker (Julian) of Danville, Va.; grandchildren, Andrew (Brittany), Aaron (Chelsea), Ayden Walker of Dover, Del. and Aubree Rose and Beau Bray of Danville, Va.; brother, Mike Walker and wife, Ronda of Penhook, Va.; great-grandchildren, Jameson Walker, Adeline Walker; special caretaker, Dixie Hatcher; and faithful companion, Willow. The family is aware that there are many people who would like to attend Tony's funeral, however, due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be a memorial service held at a later date. For the time being, the family encourages you to leave your memories and condolences online at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Walker family.
