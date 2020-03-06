Mr. Ronald Walker of 535 Hill St., NW, Lenoir, NC 28645, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born on December 27, 1948, in Pittsylvania Co., Ronnie as he was called was the son of the late Constance Walker Jones and John Edward Moss Sr. He was married to Eva Drew Walker who survives of the home. In addition to his wife, survivors include one son, Corey Walker (Matasha) of Danville, Va.; one daughter, Tara Brown of Gladys, Va.; two sisters, Patsy W. Debrou (Harold) and Rose M. Diggs, both of Danville, Va.; stepbrother, Linwood Jones (Jocelyn) of Danville, Va.; stepsister, Lilly Jones of Richmond, Va.; five grandchildren; sister aunt, Betty Woodson (Raleigh); sister-in-law, Bonita Richardson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by two brothers, Edward Jerome "Pop" Richardson and John Edward Moss Jr. A celebration of Ronnie's life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. The family will greet friends at 12:30 p.m. The service will be held at Greater Fatih Missionary Baptist Church in Hickory, N.C. Greer McElveen Funeral Home Lenoir, N.C. is assisting the Walker family.
MOST POPULAR
-
Man found dead after Danville police respond to shots fired call
-
Witnesses: After gunfire, car crashes through sign; 2 found dead of gunshot wounds, baby boy unharmed
-
Police investigating shots fired in Danville
-
Once a '24-hour, happening place,' firm eyes bringing 'sense of community' back to former Schoolfield mill site in Danville
-
Virginia braces for a possible coronavirus outbreak
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.