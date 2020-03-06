Mr. Ronald Walker of 535 Hill St., NW, Lenoir, NC 28645, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born on December 27, 1948, in Pittsylvania Co., Ronnie as he was called was the son of the late Constance Walker Jones and John Edward Moss Sr. He was married to Eva Drew Walker who survives of the home. In addition to his wife, survivors include one son, Corey Walker (Matasha) of Danville, Va.; one daughter, Tara Brown of Gladys, Va.; two sisters, Patsy W. Debrou (Harold) and Rose M. Diggs, both of Danville, Va.; stepbrother, Linwood Jones (Jocelyn) of Danville, Va.; stepsister, Lilly Jones of Richmond, Va.; five grandchildren; sister aunt, Betty Woodson (Raleigh); sister-in-law, Bonita Richardson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by two brothers, Edward Jerome "Pop" Richardson and John Edward Moss Jr. A celebration of Ronnie's life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. The family will greet friends at 12:30 p.m. The service will be held at Greater Fatih Missionary Baptist Church in Hickory, N.C. Greer McElveen Funeral Home Lenoir, N.C. is assisting the Walker family.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments