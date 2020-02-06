Freddie Walker, 72, of 1113 Lockett Drive, Danville, Va., passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at SOVAH Health, Danville, Va. Born on July 10, 1947, in Pittsylvania County, Va., to the late Wilmer B. and Hattie Jones Walker. He was married to Irma Richardson Walker, who survives. The family will receive friends at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 12 p.m. from the Chapel of Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with the Rev. Jonathan L. King Sr., Eulogist. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 4 until 8 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Walker family.
Walker, Freddie
Service information
Feb 7
Funeral Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Fisher & Watkins Funeral Home Inc
707 Wilson St
Danville, VA 24541
707 Wilson St
Danville, VA 24541
