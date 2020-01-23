Elizabeth "Liza" Newton Walker, of 210 James Rd., Danville, Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 22, 2019. She was born on February 22, 1948, in Hartford, Conn., to the late Richard B. Newton and Ruth Christie Newton. Liza was raised in Bloomfield, Conn., and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1966. She received her Bachelors Degree from Averett College and her Master's in Education from the University of Virginia. She was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church. Liza married Garland Walker Jr., on June 19, 2004. She was a retired school teacher and taught for Pittsylvania County Schools for 37 years. She loved teaching and made many great friends over the years. During her retirement, she enjoyed traveling the world and spent countless hours at the baseball field watching her "baby boy" play ball. Liza also loved spending time at Emerald Isle Beach and hosting family get togethers. In addition to her husband, Garland "Garnie" Walker Jr., she is survived by her daughter, Christie Van Pelt (Joey); her beloved grandson, Alexander Van Pelt; stepsons, Jonathon Walker (Meredith and Easton), all of Danville, and Andrew Walker (Megan) of Port St Lucie, Fla.; and her sisters, Suzanne Brosnan (Bob) of Sarasota, Fla., and Barbara Newton of West Hartford, Conn. The family would like to thank all of Liza's friends for their abundance of love and support during her illness. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Townes Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Jennifer Coffey officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. and at other times will be at the residence. Memorials in memory of Liza can be made to the Danville Cancer Association, 223 Riverview Dr. Suite J, Danville, VA 24541 Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Walker family.
