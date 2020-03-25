Mr. Charles Ray Walker Jr., age 63, of 122 Sweetbriar Drive, Danville, went to meet the Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020, at SOVAH Health of Danville. Born in Danville on December 31, 1956, he was the son of the late Charles R. Walker Sr. and Darlene Walker Furr, who survives. Charles was born and raised Danville where he attended First Pentecostal Holiness Church faithfully. He had worked in the manufacturing industry before becoming disabled. In addition to his mother, Mr. Walker is survived by one brother, Carl Walker of Roanoke, Va.; and one sister, Sandra Satterwhite and her husband, Ralph Satterwhite, of Stone Mountain, Ga. Other survivors include nephews, Johnathon Satterwhite and Joseph Walker; one niece, Jennifer Taylor; and two great-nephews, Gabriel Rogers and Weston Taylor. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by one brother, Gary Walker; and one niece, Joni Satterwhite. In order to be compliant with state restrictions on Covid-19, A private service will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Barker Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Myron Bruce officiating. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Walker family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, or www.godanriver.com.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
UPDATE: Danville man in his 40s is first case of COVID-19 in region; he's in isolation at Sovah Health-Danville
-
Northam orders Virginia schools closed for rest of the school year, outlines new rules for businesses
-
Danville teacher charged with striking student with ruler at Head Start facility
-
Goodyear shutting down operations until at least April 3
-
219 in Va. have tested positive for COVID-19 as governor issues another plea for residents to practice social distancing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.