Mr. Charles Ray Walker Jr., age 63, of 122 Sweetbriar Drive, Danville, went to meet the Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020, at SOVAH Health of Danville. Born in Danville on December 31, 1956, he was the son of the late Charles R. Walker Sr. and Darlene Walker Furr, who survives. Charles was born and raised Danville where he attended First Pentecostal Holiness Church faithfully. He had worked in the manufacturing industry before becoming disabled. In addition to his mother, Mr. Walker is survived by one brother, Carl Walker of Roanoke, Va.; and one sister, Sandra Satterwhite and her husband, Ralph Satterwhite, of Stone Mountain, Ga. Other survivors include nephews, Johnathon Satterwhite and Joseph Walker; one niece, Jennifer Taylor; and two great-nephews, Gabriel Rogers and Weston Taylor. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by one brother, Gary Walker; and one niece, Joni Satterwhite. In order to be compliant with state restrictions on Covid-19, A private service will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Barker Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Myron Bruce officiating. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Walker family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, or www.godanriver.com.

