Charles Alan Walker, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the age of 72. He was born on November 19, 1947, to the late Nancy Ann Walker Putze and the late Ralph Scruggs Walker in Danville, Virginia. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife Barbara Ann Walker. He is survived by his son, Kevin Walker and wife Melissa of Dry Fork, Virginia. He is also predeceased by his stepfather Charles Putze. The family will hold a private graveside service at Highland Burial Park for Alan with Pastor Spalding officiating. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Walker family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

