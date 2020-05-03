Deacon Lester L. Wainwright Sr. Graveside rites for Deacon Lester L. Wainwright Sr., 83 of Gretna, Virginia, will be conducted on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 12 noon at the First Baptist Church cemetery, with the Rev. Teresa Harris, eulogist and military rites by Altavista Memorial Post #36. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 12 until 5 p.m. In keeping with the guidelines of our Governor, visitation will be limited to 10 people at a time. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Lester Wainwright, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

