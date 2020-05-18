Evelyn Rose West Vernon, 92, of 2620 Green Farm Rd., Danville, Va., died on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at SOVAH Health-Danville, after a decline in health for the past fifteen years. Mrs. Vernon was born on November 25, 1928, in Rocky Mount, Va., a daughter of the late Arrp John West and the late Rose Sigmon West. She lived most of her life in the Danville area where she worked for Dan River Mills, Inc. for forty-two years until her retirement. She began working as a hairdresser at the age of sixty. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and making arts and crafts. On February 18, 1947, she married Benjamin Thomas Vernon, who died on May 3, 2013. She is survived by three sons, Mike Vernon, of Danville, Va., Kenny Vernon (Joyce), also of Danville, and Wayne Vernon (Jo Ann), of Eden, N.C.; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Claude West, of West Virginia. The family is aware that there are many people who would like to attend Mrs. Vernon's funeral, however, due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be a private graveside held at the Vernon Family Cemetery. The family encourages you to leave your memories and condolences online at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Vernon family.
