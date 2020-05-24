The Reverend Harry Odum Vance, age 86, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Sovah Health-Martinsville. Mr. Vance was born on May 21, 1934, in Washington County, Va., a son of the late Leroy Vance Sr. and Tildy Mary Odum Vance. He lived most of his life in Washington County and Danville, where he was employed with the City of Danville Public Works until his retirement. Mr. Vance was married to Frances Caroline Goad Vance who preceded him in death. He started preaching at the age of 14 and continued in the ministry for 72 years. He was a member of Words of Life Chapel. Mr. Vance is survived by a niece, Violet Vance, of Troy, N.Y.; and nephews, James Vance and Charles Vance of Danville, Va. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Leroy Vance Jr. and sister-in-law, Mary Vance. In order to comply with state and federal restrictions on Covid-19 a private graveside service will be conducted in Highland Burial Park. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Vance family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
