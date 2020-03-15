On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Mrs. Sandra Joyce Townes Vaden, of Thunderbird Circle Apt. 204A, Danville, Va., made her transition at the age of 68 at Sovah Health in Danville, Va. She was born in Pittsylvania County, Va. on October 31, 1951, to the late Robert G. Townes Sr. and Olivia Stone Townes who survives. She grew up in Chatham, Va. and attended public school and graduated from Chatham High School in 1970. After receiving a Bachelor's Degree from St. Paul's College in Lawrenceville, Va., she returned to Chatham High School where she was a devoted teacher of social science for 34 years. Sandra was a faithful member of Wilson Memorial Missionary Baptist Church in Chatham, Va., where she served as an usher and financial secretary for many years. In addition to her father, Robert G. Townes Sr., she was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Townes (Gazetta) of Richmond, Va. Those left to cherish her precious memories include her beloved husband, Harold Vaden of the residence in Danville, Va.; her devoted daughter, Mitzi Townes of Raleigh, N.C.; three brothers, Robert Townes Jr. (Connie) of Stanford, Conn., Danny Townes (Murdis) of Danville, Va., Steven Townes Sr. (Jacqueline) of Raleigh, N.C.; her dear aunts and uncles; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, a host of nieces and nephews; other loving friends and family, especially Lyenal Vaden. She will be remembered for her generous spirit, passion for teaching, willingness to serve others and infectious smile. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations are given to the American Kidney Foundation in he honor. Viewing will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. Family will receive friends from 5:30 until 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. immediately following the viewing at the chapel of Howerton Funeral Home. Howerton Funeral is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Vaden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments