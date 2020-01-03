The Reverend Charles Edwin Turner entered into the Glory of our Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Columbus Hospice House in Columbus, Georgia following a brief illness. He was 97 years old and was the former pastor of the Church of God of Prophecy in Monterey, Virginia. Son of the late George and Eula Turner of Greenville, S.C., he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Davis Turner from Gastonia, N.C.; his son, The Reverend Dr. Larry Turner (also the former Pastor of the Church of God of Prophecy in Monterey, Virginia); eleven brothers; and one sister. Charles had many nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces. He is survived by his son, The Reverend Charles (Ray) Turner, current Pastor of the Church of God of Prophecy in Monterey, Virginia; his daughter-in-law, Henrietta O'dell Turner; and by his daughter, Janet Turner Biggers, wife of Pastor Larry Biggers, Northside Worship Center, in Columbus, Georgia; and one brother-in-law, Joe Davis of Gastonia, N.C. Charles had eight grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great- granddaughter. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Church of God of Prophecy, 129 Four Seasons Road, Monterey, Virginia 24465. Mr. Turner's ashes will be interred alongside his beloved late wife, Lucille, 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Danville Memorial Gardens in Danville, Virginia. Donations may be sent to the Church of God of Prophecy, 129 Four Seasons Rd, Monterey, Virginia 24465.
