Mrs. Doris Lee Turner, age 90, of 2085 Ringgold Rd, Ringgold, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Piney Forest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Danville, Virginia. Mrs. Turner was born on February 4, 1930, in Caswell County, North Carolina, to the late John Hamlett and Lilly Rosa Pryor Hamlett. She was a faithful member of Stateline Baptist Church. Mrs. Turner is survived by her son, Roger Turner; daughters, Cindy Peters (Jackie), Lora Turner (Tracey); sister, Peggy Brown; grandchildren, Roger Lee Turner, Michelle DeHart (Joe), Kristy Cook (Jimmy), Christopher Barrett, Cara Barrett; great-grandchildren, Brandon DeHart, C.J. Hartsoe, Tyler Roark; and one great- great grandchild, Brooklyn Shelton DeHart. In addition to her parents Mrs.Turner was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward C. Turner; daughter Debbie Vaughan. In order to be compliant with state restrictions on Covid-19 a private graveside service will be conducted at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Ringgold, Virginia. At other times, the family will be receiving friends at the residence. A Memorial service will be announced and conducted at a later date. Services will be officiated by the Reverend Bob Thurman and the Reverend Butch Robinson. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Turner family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com. www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
