Tuck, John

John Walter Tuck, 68, of Danville, Va., departed this life on Friday, June 12, 2020, following a brief illness. John was born in Danville, Va., on March 22, 1952, a son of the late Earl Stafford Tuck Sr., and Norma Mills Tuck, who survives. John lived all his life in Danville area. He was a graduate of Tunstall High School class of 1970, and Averett University, where he received a Master's of Education. He was employed by Dan River Inc. and later retired from Danville Public Schools after 15 years of service. John loved the performing arts. He shared his love of flowers and the spirit of giving with many. John was very outgoing, caring, and loving. He never met a stranger. He was a firm believer in equal rights for everyone. He was an avid Dolly Parton fan. He attended Mosley United Methodist Church until its closure. He loved his church and church family. Survivors include his mother, Norma M. Tuck; sisters, Norma Jo Allen (Sam); twin sister, Judy Tuck-Hudson, Jeanne T. Burnette (Charles); brother, Earl S. Tuck Jr; three nieces, Stephanie Ingram (Anthony), Michele Bouchard (Todd), Allison Pritchett (Michael); three nephews, Jason Burnette (Sascha), Brad Burnette, Todd Burnette, (Juliet); and he leaves behind a special friend, J. T. Miller. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. Susan Hannah, the Rev. Lisa Nordan, and the Rev. Intek Oh. The family will be at the residence of his mother, Norma M. Tuck at 1060 Inman Road on Monday and Tuesday from 3 until 7 p.m. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Tuck family.

