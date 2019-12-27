Eva Mae (Hudson) Triplett Mrs. Eva Mae Hudson Triplett, age 82, of Danville, Va., passed away on December 25, 2019, at SOVAH Health-Danville. She was born on December 17, 1937, in Pittsylvania County, Va., to the late George Thomas Hudson and Annie Elizabeth Haley Hudson. She married Hearoldeen Triplett who preceded her in death. Before her retirement, Mrs. Triplett worked at Danville Public School System and was of the Baptist faith. She attended Brosville and Spring Garden Schools, later attending Averett University. She was a weaver in 1A and 2A weave rooms for Dan River Mills for 22 years. She also worked for Danville School Board and the City of Danville as a mail carrier. She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Walker (Ray) and Lois Campbell (Chris); daughter-in-law, Tammy Triplett; grandchildren, Steven Walker (Aubrey). Jacob Walker (Sheree), Brad Campbell, and Chad Campbell (Suzanne); great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Thor, Colton, Ava, Gabrielle and Sophia; also, special friend, James Myers. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Triplett was predeceased by her sons, Jeffrey Triplett and Deany Triplett; five brothers and four sisters. Graveside services will be conducted at Highland Burial Park, beside her husband, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Bob Yeaman officiating. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Triplett family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
