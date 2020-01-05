Ms. Georgia Lillie Trent Ellis, age 78, of Danville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Piney Forest Health & Rehabilitation, in Danville, Va. Ms. Ellis was born on January 31, 1941, in Danville, Va., to the late George Washington Trent and Maude Reynolds Trent. She worked in the Textile Industry and was of the Baptist faith. Those that Ms. Ellis leaves behind to cherish her memory are her children, Glenn Ellis and fiancee', Doris Sharpe, Judy Ruhland (Thomas), and Tracy Williams (Jeff); grandchildren, Danielle Campbell (Anthony), Heather Williams (Justin), Kristen Williams, and Ramey Williams; great-grandchildren, Caden Campbell, and Claire Campbell; and brothers, Alexander J. Trent and Jesse F. Trent (Barbara). Also, she is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. In addition to her parents, Ms. Ellis was predeceased by her sister, Iva Holland; and brothers, Leroy, Dewey, Frank and Larry Trent. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Swicegood Funeral Home with Dr. Doug Barber officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Schoolfield Cemetery. At other times, the family will be at 217 Arnette Blvd. Danville, Va. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Ellis family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
Trent Ellis, Georgia Lillie
