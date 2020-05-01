William (Bill) West Traynham Jr., age 64 of Danville, Virginia, died in his home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Bill was born in Greenwood, S.C., to William West Traynham and Bobbie Davis Traynham. Son of a career Army officer, the family lived in numerous places during his childhood and youth. He graduated from Key West High School, Key West, Fla., Duke University, Durham, N.C., and the Graduate School of Banking of the South. He started his career as a CPA in public accounting, then served as Comptroller for Orangeburg County School District #5 and, in 1987, he transitioned to community banking. Community banking became his passion and he worked in that field for 32 years before ending a successful career in October, 2019 as Executive Vice President/CFO of American National Bank & Trust Company. Bill was a kind, compassionate and generous man with a dry wit and unique sense of humor. He was an avid reader, news junkie and enjoyed watching movies on the real "big screen" those in an actual theatre. He loved his family dearly and was loved by them. He reached the highest honor in his life when he became a "Pa"- a "gig" he truly loved. He had a strong faith in God and was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church in Danville, VA. He was also a member of the Virginia Bankers Association and the AICPA. His parents and a brother, Robert Wayne Traynham, predeceased him. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, of 41 years, Margaret (Maggie) Smoak Traynham; two children, Michael Smoak Traynham (Ashley) of Columbia, S.C., and Megan K. T. Herring (Ken) of Orangeburg, S.C.; five precious grandchildren, Olivia, Molly and Abby Traynham and McKelden and Ewan Herring; two step grandchildren Matt Herring and Megan Luoma; two sisters, Terri (Missy) Traynham Mayfield (Gerald) of Greenwood, S.C., and Tracy Traynham Hughes of Tobaccoville, N.C.; two sister-in-laws, Debbie B. Smoak of Orangeburg, S.C., and Beth S. Traynham of Salley, S.C.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A memorial service to celebrate a life well lived will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Fairview United Methodist Church, 1013 Westover Dr., Danville, VA 24541 or Brenner Children's Hospital, P. O. Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157. Townes Funeral Home is serving the Traynham family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Danville man dies after motorcycle crash; marks second fatality in as many days
-
Collins, Bobby "B" Joe Lee
-
Two suspects charged in deadly motorcycle crash in Danville
-
Confirmed COVID-19 counts in Virginia jump by 733; Danville adds another case
-
With sudden loss of income, challenges cut deep for Danville hairstylists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.