Patricia Harris Towler of Chatham, Virginia, passed away, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the age of 43. She was born on April 26, 1976, to Shirley Elliott Harris and Michael Benton Harris in Dover, Delaware. Patricia loved the Lord, her family, and her work family. She loved being a nurse and was an amazing mother to her children. She attended White Oak Worship Center and worked for the Caswell County Family Medical Center as a nurse manager. In addition to her parents, Patricia is survived by her son, Josh Harris (Kaitlyn Horsley) of Chatham, Virginia; and her infant son, Eben; her sister, Jennifer Moore (Jonathan) of Dry Fork, Virginia; her brother, Timothy Harris (Christine) of Chatham, Virginia; her nieces, Bella and Kylie; her nephews, Jack and Brendan; her stepdaughter, Emily Towler; and her grandmother, Lois Williamson of Lincoln, Delaware. A funeral service will take place at White Oak Worship Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Roger Ewing officiating. A visitation will be held before the service from 1 until 2:45 p.m. Interment will follow at Concord United Methodist Cemetery (2597 Tight Squeeze Rd, Chatham, VA, 24531). The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the fund for Patricia's infant son, Eben, at P.O. Box 903, Chatham, VA, 24531. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Harris family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Service information
Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
1:00PM-2:45PM
1:00PM-2:45PM
White Oak Worship Center
8465 US-29
Blairs, VA 24527
8465 US-29
Blairs, VA 24527
Guaranteed delivery before Patricia's Visitation begins.
Mar 7
Funeral
Saturday, March 7, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
White Oak Worship Center
8465 US-29
Blairs, VA 24527
8465 US-29
Blairs, VA 24527
Guaranteed delivery before Patricia's Funeral begins.
